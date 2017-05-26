Louth Tennis Centre juniors go top of table with Grantham win

Last weekend saw Louth Tennis Centre teams from under 9s, under 14s and under 18s take to the courts for more Aegon Team matches.

On Saturday, the U14s travelled to Grantham in the hope of replicating their fantastic form from previous matches, and did exactly that.

Dominating play from the start, they turned in a very clinical and impressive performance to claim a 12-0 win.

The whitewash sent the team of Will Dunning, Aidan Parker, Harrison Tuite and Michael Subberwal to the top of the league.

* The U18s travelled to Spalding on Sunday, knowing they would be in for a tough match.

The team of Bradley Bullas, Oliver Lyon, Michael Subberwal and Ross Brader were locked in a tight battle from the start which came down to the wire.

In the end the Louth boys managed to edge a very impressive 7-6 win.

* But it was a difficult day for the mini orange team when they took on Boston at home.

The visitors were the favourites going into the match, but the Louth youngsters fought hard to try and stave them, off.

Sadly Boston were simply too good on the day and claimed a decisive victory.