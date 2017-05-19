Louth Tennis Centre seal whitewash win at Horncastle

Two of Louth Tennis Centre’s junior teams made the trip to Grantham Tennis Centre on Saturday in a busy weekend of matches.

Louth Under 9s kicked things off for the day when they took on Grantham A.

The young team of Matthew Key, Blake Billings, Lucy Gladwin and Lucy Carter fought well against a very high quality team.

Grantham claimed a 16-4 win, but many of the matches were close, and the match was an encouraging one for the young Louth players.

Also playing against Grantham were the Louth U14 girls’ team of Phoebe Sutherland, Imogen Wherry, Jessica Dyson and Florence Baxter.

From the very first point, the Louth girls’ dominated proceedings and refused to let Grantham into the match.

The girls left Grantham the victors after not dropping a single set throughout the day.

* Louth men’s second team rounded off the weekend’s play when they took on Horncastle at home in the Slazenger Summer League.

The team of David Billyeald, John Sadler, Anthony Marsh and Steve Robinson played good tennis throughout, in a potentially tricky tie.

Ultimately they were simply too good for Horncastle and added an 8-0 victory to their impressive results so far this season and sit second in their division.