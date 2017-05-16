Louth Tennis Club men’s team close in on county title

Louth Tennis Club’s senior ladies faced Boston Seconds in tough and windy conditions.

However, the team of Julie Burley, Yvonne Heath, Claire Tye and Louise Barcock dealt with the conditions well, claiming an impressive 3-1 victory.

* Louth men’s Aegon Team continued their good start to the season with a 6-0 victory over Grimsby Tennis Club.

The team of Lewis Fisher, Ed Spilman, Joe Allinson and Dion West controlled the game from start to finish and won the match without dropping a set.

A fantastic run of form now puts the men’s team just two victories away from claiming the county title.

* The under 14 boys’ Aegon team of Aidan Parker, Will Dunning, Harrison Tuite and Daniel McVeigh faced Boston B.

They played solid and consistent tennis throughout the match to claim a 3-1 victory, making it three wins out of three.