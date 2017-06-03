Louth Tennis: Men’s first team move step closer to leagut title

Louth Tennis Centre’s men’s team cemented their place at the top of the Aegon League after another impressive performance.

The team of Lewis Fisher, Dion West, Simon Pullan and Ed Spilman headed to Boston, having won their previous matches, but knowing they had to put in another strong display.

And it was clear from the start they had once again brought their best tennis, with all of the team members storming through their games.

They didn’t drop their level at any point and left Boston without dropping a set.

With one match left to play, the Louth men have all but guaranteed themselves the league’s top spot.

* Louth ladies also took to the courts to play their Summer League matches.

The first team of Penny Daniel, Sarah Allinson, Mandy Lawrence and Margaret Thomas travelled south to Bourne for their match.

They coped well with the difficult conditions, never letting Bourne into the match and won 4-0.

The second team ladies played out a close match at Boston.

Both teams put in a strong performance with nothing separating the two sides at the end of play as Louth headed home with a draw.