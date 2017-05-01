Louth Tennis: Men’s First XI impress in Grantham win

There was a hectic weekend of matches at Louth Tennis and Sports Centre, with the Aegon Summer League in full swing.

A newly-assembled Louth Mini Orange team hosted an experienced Horncastle side on Saturday and put up a strong fight, but ended up slipping to a 10-0 defeat.

* On Sunday, both the Louth U14 girls and boys were in action at home.

The girls began play for the day by taking on David Lloyd Burton Waters.

The contest was close throughout, with both sides refusing to give games away. Burton Waters narrowly edged the contest in a tie-break shoot-out, but it was an encouraging performance from the girls.

The U14 boys were in no mood for a long match when they took on Boston in their first match of the season.

Taking control from the first point, they never let Boston into the match, to claim an impressive 5-0 win.

* Both Louth U18 boys and the men’s first team travelled to Grantham for their respective Aegon matches.

Impressively, both teams played a very high standard of tennis from the start to return with 5-1 victories, with the men’s team making it two wins out of two for the season.