Louth Tennis: Senior teams hit top gear against Boston and Eastgate

Both the men’s and ladies’ senior teams took to the courts at Louth Tennis Centre last week.

The men’s team, consisting of David Billyeald, Miles Fisk, Bryan Dixon and Steve Robinson knew they would be in for a hard match against strong Boston opponents.

It was competitive from the first game and after eight long sets, the two teams could not be separated, and the match ended in a 4-4 draw.

While the men were playing on the outdoor courts, the ladies were taking on Eastgate indoors.

As with the men, they knew the match wouldn’t be easy, with many previous meetings between the clubs being highly competitive.

However the team of Penny Daniel, Sarah Allinson, Judith Brook and Judith Bedford looked comfortable from the first ball and never let Eastgate settle, storming through each set to claim a decisive 8-0 victory.