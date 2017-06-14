Louth twin sisters earns county athletics call-ups

Multi-talented Louth Athletics Club juniors Evie and Ellie Odlin have earned a Lincolnshire squad call-up after impressing on the county stage.

The Monks’ Dyke Tennyson College pupils joined a 30-plus field for the Lincolnshire Schools Track and Field Combined Events County Championships on Saturday.

Ellie Odlin will represent the county after finishing just off the podium in fourth place Picture: Graham Stephenson EMN-170613-084730002

Despite not specifically training for multi-events of sprints, hurdles, jumps and throws, Evie was champion, while her twin sister Ellie finished just off the podium in fourth place.

The results earned the pair, who are coached by Gordon Reid at Louth AC, a call-up to represent Lincolnshire in the East Anglian Regional Combined Events Championships at Bedford on Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25.

In addition Evie, has been selected to represent Lincolnshire in the Anglian Schools Track and Field Championships on Sunday after becoming the county under 15s girls’ 800m champion earlier this month at Boston,

There she will face young athlete from Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk at the University of Cambridge track.

Andy Byatt smashed his marathon persional best when he clocked 3hr 10 mins at the Liverpool Marathon EMN-171206-103504002

* The Louth AC senior and junior members have had a fantastic start to the 2017 year in both road running and track and field with 78 personal bests already this season.

PBs - Robert Johnstone (U20 men) - 100m 12.54, 200m 25.21, 400m 57.81); Caleb Stephenson (U15 boys) – 100m 13.0, 800m 2.14.5; Finley Koslow (U15 boys – 100m 13.9, 200m 33.42, 800m 2.41.0, 1500m 5.12.9; Jacob Kendrick (U15 boys) – 200m 28.2, long jump 4.09; Matthew Spendlove (U15 boys – 200m 29.8, 1500m 5.04.1; Declan Templeton (U13 boys) – 200m 33.0, 800m 2.49.27, 1500m 5.11.9, long jump 3.28; Jake Adams (U11 boys) – long jump 3.33, 80m 13.7, 150m 27.94, 600m 2.19.2; William Taylor (U11 boys) – 80m 17.0, 150m 28.1, 600m 2.19.9; Joseph Todd (U11 boys) – long jump 1.92; Victoria Cross (veteran) – 100m 15.8, 200m 33.8; Samantha Watts 100m 17.7, 200m 35.7; Kerry Stainton (veteran) – shot putt 4K 4.52; Catherine Ward (U17 ladies) - long jump 3.27, Discus 1K 15.33; Evie Odlin (U15 girls) – 100m 14.2, 800m 2.23.1, long jump 4.47; Ellie Odlin (U15 girls) – 200m 30.4, high jump 1.43; Freya Plaskitt (U15 girls) – 100m 16.43, 200m 35.24, 800m 2.49.50; Kandi-Alexis Austin (U15 girls) - 100m 15.6, 200m 34.9, long jump 3.28, discus 1K 9.02; Caitlin Miller (U15 girls) - Discus 1K 10.17; Charlotte Merry (U15 girls) – 200m 33.7, 800m 3.03.4; Amelia-Jay Morley (U13 girls) 100m 15.3, long jump 2.74; Evie Brooks (U13 girls) – 200m 31.37, 800m 2.42.4, long jump 3.32; Sophie Henderson (U13 girls) – 200m 34.3, long jump 3.32; Evie Kendrick (U11 girls) – LJ 2.88, 75m 11.3, 80m 11.99, 150m 23.54, 600m 2.14.5; Adela Mills (U11 girls) – LJ 2.82, 80m 12.99/12.8, 150m 24.48, 600m 2.11.35; Andy Byatt - marathon 3hr 10mins; Jason Oxby – marathon 3hr 44min 38secs; Amanda Young - marathon 4.29.46; Denzil Lynch – half-marathon 1hr 24min 12secs; Kerry Drewery half-marathon 1.43.57.