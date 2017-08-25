Mablethorpe Marathon 2017 cancelled

Ill health has forced organisers to cancel this year’s Mablethorpe Marathon which was due to take place on October 1.

Event organisers said that runners who had already registered will be reimbursed, and vowed to return.

The popular marathon has been running for 11 years and is organised by a small team of volunteers.

A statement from the event’s committee said: “We are very sorry to announce that due to ill-health of key personnel and circumstances beyond our control, the events scheduled for 1st October 2017 are to be cancelled.

“This is not a decision that has been taken lightly by the committee.

“We have prided ourselves on offering quality, safe, well-organised races, and the committee is not prepared to run a below-par event.

“We would like to apologise to all runners and supporters, and everyone connected to the events, for the inconvenience caused and we regret deeply the effect this may have on runners, local businesses, the local community and Mablethorpe town centre.

“We wish to thank everyone who has supported our events over the past 11 years. We will be back and hope to be able to rely on your continued support in the future.”

Helen Nicholson, Mablethorpe Marathon Committee chairwoman, added: “We are devastated that the events scheduled for 2017 will not go ahead.

“We will miss the runners and supporters.

“The committee felt that it was better to have no event, rather than run a sub-standard event.

“We really hope that people will support our difficult decision.”

Any queries should be emailed to info@mablethorpemarathon.org.uk