Mablethorpe Marathon reaches 10-year milestone

Around 750 runners descended on Mablethorpe for the 10th anniversary of the town’s full and half-marathon.

The event, organised by the Mablethorpe Marathon Foundation, also featured a 5k for the first time.

Andrea Mettam (left), Ellie Norman and Debbie Jinks (right) after the half-marathon. EMN-160610-110529002

Entrants from as far away as Devon and Cornwall, Cambridge, London and Essex joined the many Lincolnshire and Humber runners, while ages ranged from five years in the 5k to over 60s in the longer distances.

Once on the seafront there was a brutal wind to contend with which tested stamina to the maximum.

In the full marathon, no weather would deter Mablethorpe Running Club’s Paula Downing who completed her 70th marathon in 16th place overall, and second lady, in 3hr 16min 32secs.

The marathon, which had 182 finishers, was won by Timmy Davies (Leeds City AC) in an amazing time of 2hr 42min 30secs, and first lady finisher was Carolyn Wilkinson (Spa Striders) in 3.10.56.

Paula Downing and Bobbie Lomax Nelson (second and third lady) after the marathon. EMN-160610-110543002

Of the 329 half-marathon finishers, six were from Mablethorpe RC with Andrea Mettam and Ellie Norman clocking PBs, despite the difficult conditions, while Kev Harrison won the vet 60 prize, finishing 45th overall in 1hr 35min 54secs.

Other times: Janine Stones (60th) 1.39.26; Roger Blake (107th) 1.48.09; Debbie Jinks (141st) 1.55.24; Andrea Mettam (194th) 2.04.05 (PB); Ellie Norman (272nd) 2.21.57 (PB).

The half-marathon was won by local Ben Evison (Skegness Coasters) in 1.15.46, and ladies’ winner was Jill Ottley (Cleethorpes AC) for the second year running in 1.31.57.

In the 5k, five Mablethorpe RC runners were among the 81 who completed the course.

Times: Keira Mager (7th – 1st female) 23min 06secs; Woody Dales (13th) 23.49; Jane Dales (15th) 24.27; Willow Van Landeghem (34th) 29.23; Lana Dales (40th) 30.48.