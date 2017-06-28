Mablethorpe move sparks golf successs for husband and wife

It seems the sea air agrees with a couple of old married swingers from Mablethorpe.

Having moved to the seaside town a few years ago, both have now celebrated hole-in-ones on local courses.

Tony Feldberg aced on the 162-yard, par-three 14th hole at Seacroft Golf Club on his 70th birthday in 2015, and last Tuesday wife Sue emulated him at the par three Willows Park course.

Her stroke of genius came on the eighth hole, her 17th, with a nine iron.

She said: ‘I was so thrilled. Every hole-in-one is lucky, but it was a good shot.

“It was only 80 yards but the ball went one bounce, two bounces and then in the hole! I didn’t get a trophy like Tony did, but he did buy me flowers.”

Sue has only returned to golf in recent months after many years being a golf widow, but it appears old habits die hard.