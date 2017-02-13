Mablethorpe pair on song at St Valentine’s 30K

A couple of Mablethorpe Running Club members headed south of the county for the St Valentine’s 30K in Stamford.

The event, used by many in training for a spring marathon, is the Stamford Striders’ flagship event and is run each year on the Sunday closest to St Valentine’s Day.

It is recognised nationally as a tough event and ranks ninth in the Runners World list of 100 Top UK races from feedback.

Now in its 24th year this year’s race was run in dismal conditions, very cold, windy and wet, but 589 runners braved the elements and finished, including Mablethorpe’s Sharon Margarson and Elaine Wilson.

Starting and finishing at the Welland Academy School in Stamford, the course wound its way through pleasant rural villages of Little Casterton, Tolethorpe, Ryhall, Careby, Pickworth and Great Casterton on a challenging, undulating route.

Sharon’s debut at this particular event saw a determined and deserving effort for which she finished 485th in 3hr 05min 47secs.

Elaine ran at Stamford last year and, undeterred by the weather, was delighted to knock more than nine minutes off her time, finishing 508th in 3.11.07.

The race was again won by Aaron Scott in just 1.39.56, while the first female finisher was Sophie Kelly (39th overall) in 2.02.56.