Mablethorpe RC juniors shine at Wolds Dash

A healthy contingent of 22 runners, including 12 juniors, joined the 150-strogn field at the second event of the Wolds Dash series.

The club was particularly proud of their 12 juniors at Hubbard’s Hills.

Andrea and Debbie pictured after the Grantham AC Summer Solstice 10k EMN-170307-145521002

Results – U11 Boys (2.21km): Woody Dales 9min 55secs; U13 Girls (3.22km): Lana Dales 19min 39secs, Willow Van Landegham 20.15. U13 Boys (3.22km): Colby Hawse 14.58, Onyx Clancy 17.04, Benjamin Ailsby 17.27. U15 Girls (4.23km): Keira Mager 18.32, Hope Midgley 21.41, Rebecca Millward 23.27, Phoebe Willey 23.41. U15 Boys (4.23km): Keelen Guerin 22.32. Senior/Veteran Women (11.68km): Debbie Jinks 1hr 01min 24secs, Paige Midgeley 1.02.05, Sharon Margarson 1.07.47, Andrea Mettam 1.13.25, Elaine Wilson 1.17.02, Cara Dixon 1.21.09, Lisa Musson 1.23.16, Louise Willey 1.23.16. U17 Boys (5.24km): Zak Rowan 26min 38secs. Senior/Veteran Men (11.68km): Joseph Rice-Mundy 56min 29secs, Guy Willey Ihr 05min 10secs.

* Race three of the 2017 series takes place on Wednesday at 7pm.

* Paula Downing completed her 83rd marathon at Wakefield over a multi-terrain course taking in country lanes, paths and trails as well as roads.

Despite the hot conditions, the Mablethorpe RC runner was again first woman back and was third overall, holding her position by just 11 seconds, to clock 3hr 36min 21secs.

* A trio of Mablethorpe RC ladies joined the 836 runners who completed the annual Grantham AC Summer Solstice 10k at Long Bennington on the longest day of the year.

Janine Stones joined race regulars Debbie Jinks and Andrea Mettam in tackling the flat course with just 33m of ascent.

Janine was 93rd in 42min 30secs, ahead of Debbie (240th) 48min 37secs, and Andrea (529th) in 57min 20secs.

* Mablethorpe Running Club host the ninth East Coast Classic 10k race and 3k fun run on Sunday, September 10.

With places filling up fast for the 10k, runners are advised to enter online soon with no entries on the day.

The 10k race starts at 10.30am outside Mablethorpe Lifeboat Station and follows the seafront past Sutton-on-Sea and Sandilands before turning back again to finish at the lifeboat station.

All race information can be found at www.eastcoastclassic10k.co.uk