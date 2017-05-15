Mablethorpe RC ladies put in the yards

Mablethorpe Running Club members have been putting in the yards around the county and beyond.

Junior member Willow Van Landeghem took part in the Longhorn 5k in the grounds of Thoresby Hall, in North Nottinghamshire.

Andrea Mettam, Louise Willey, Guy Willey and Debbie Jinks. iXkp_UOrT7noFdrHZ1Cy

Willow was undeterred by the hills and coped well with the warm conditions to clock 32min 39secs, fifth in her age group and 37th female home.

* The well-established Langtoft 10k Road Race and Fun Run saw 339 runners compete including Mablethorpe RC veteran Janine Stones who had another great run to finishing third female and 60th overall in 43min 22secs.

* The Croxby Crawl is hosted by Cleethorpes AC and is in its 35th year.

Having completed these events year after year, Sharon Margarson and Elaine Wilson once again returned and joined the 1389 competitors for the 2017 Crawl.

As can be expected of the Lincolnshire Wolds, the course takes on 4.44 miles of undulating and uneven terrain so both ladies were happy with their times, each knocking off a minute from last year’s result.

Sharon finished 98th in 38min 20secs, and Elaine finished 125th in 42min 01secs.

* Janine Stones finished the Cleethorpes ParkRun in 20min 20secs for 11th overall and second female.