Mablethorpe RC pairs tackle on gruesome Wolds challenge

Mablethorpe Running Club members and friends paired up for the annual Gruesome Twosome Half-marathon and 10k.

With more than 800ft of climbing in the cross country half-marathon, entrants run in pairs around the brutal hills of the Lincolnshire Wolds.

From the start and finish in Swallow, near Caistor, the course takes on some very difficult hills, mostly using bridleways through woodlands, partially ploughed fields and public footpaths.

The sixth year of this extremely popular event attracted 207 pairs, plus seven individuals who were forced to run alone after their partners were unable to start or finish.

Debbie Jinks and Andrea Mettam were first back for Mablethorpe in an impressive 2hr 23min 14secs for 133rd place.

Sharon Margarson and Elaine Wilson have run the race annually since it started and were 158th in 2.31.12.

Ellie Norman and Zoe Parkes tackled the course together, finishing their mission 191st in 2.51.35.

The winners were Gary Thomas (Wolds Vets AC) and Nick Martin (Caistor RC) in an outstanding time of 1hr 25min 41secs.

The 10k option covered most of the second half of the half-marathon route with 173 teams of two, including four sets from Mablethorpe.

Janine Stones and Sheryl Hawse were the first ladies team winners last year, but were equally as happy to finish second ladies’ team, and 15th overall, in a time of 49min 24secs in a faster time than 2016.

Selina Elson and Debbie Kew completed the gruelling course in 1hr 15min 09secs for 134th, Lisa Musson and Cara Dixon were pleased to finish 141st in 1.26.15, and Louise Willey and Helen Rice-Mundy finished 167th in 1.25.05.

Luke Stonehewer and Adam Plows (Scunthorpe & District AC) won in an impressive 38min 42secs.