Mablethorpe RC trio conquer London Marathon

A trio from Mablethorpe Running Club joined a record-breaking field of 40,000 runners at the iconic London Marathon on Sunday.

Having only completed her last marathon six days beforehand, Paula Downing thoroughly embraced the experience of her 80th marathon, finishing in 3hr 16min 37secs.

Sharon Margarson and Elaine Wilson are no strangers to marathons and ran on Sunday for the Breast Cancer Now charity.

The cause is very close to their hearts since a friend was diagnosed with the disease, and they have made excellent progress with their fundraising activities over the years.

Sharon was rightly delighted with an all-time marathon personal best of 4hr 31min 06secs, while Elaine crossed the finish line in 5hr 03min 20secs.

If you would like to sponsor them, visit http://www.justgiving.com/e-wilson2