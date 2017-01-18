Mablethorpe runner crowned county cross country champion

Mablethorpe Running Club was well represented at the Lincolnshire Cross Country Championships at Biscathorpe, near Louth, last weekend.

Despite being an area of natural beauty, it served up an exceptionally challenging course with multiple river/stream crossings and large muddy areas to contend with.

Janine Stones won the veteran women's race at the county championships Picture: Adrian Royle EMN-170116-172639002

Of the 218 competitive runners from all parts of the county, six Mablethorpe RC juniors and one senior were there with excellent performances.

The highlight was Janine Stones’ victory in the veteran women’s class, while Archie rainbow took the bronze medal in the under 15s boys’ race.

Results – U13 girls (3.5km): Ellie Rainbow 18min 21secs. U15 girls (4.5km): Keira Mager 19min 02secs, Ella Hawse 23min 54secs. U17 ladies (5.7km): Alice Hockham 32min 01secs. Veteran women (5.7km): Janine Stones 25min 32secs. U13 boys (3.5km): Colby Hawse 21min 13secs. U15 boys (4.5km): Archie Rainbow 14min 46secs.

* The Liverbird Marathon is an annual opportunity for those dedicated runners to run the 26.2-mile distance on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, or both.

Paula Downing completed marathon number 75 at Liverpool EMN-170116-172650002

Paula Downing began 2016 by running a marathon on New Year’s Day and finished it running this one on New Year’s Eve.

The route followed Liverpool’s Riverside Promenade along the River Mersey.

The traffic-free route was flat and fast with a 3.27-mile out-and-back stretch along the river which was repeated four times, and the strong winds and heavy rain of previous years stayed.

Of the 147 finishers, Paula finished her 75th marathon in 15th and third lady in a time of 3hr 21min 57secs.

Ellie Rainbow in action at the Lincolnshire Cross Country Championships EMN-170116-130758002

Terence Forrest won in a time of 2hr 31min 31secs, and first lady home was Melanie Edwards in 3.17.16 for 12th overall.

* Mablethorpe RC juniors Archie and Ellie Rainbow made their debut ParkRun at Cleethorpes on New Year’s Day.

Despite the icy conditions there were 156 finishers and Archie had a particularly outstanding result, winning the event outright in 18min 35secs.

His sister Ellie also made an excellent debut, finishing 33rd in 24m 09s (sixth female).

For more information about ParkRun, visit www.parkrun.org.uk

* The club meets at Mablethorpe Athletic Club on Sherwood Fields, in Mablethorpe, at 6.30pm every Monday and Thursday.

Anyone with the slightest interest in running is very welcome to go and run with no pressure to join.

For more information, visit www.mablethorperunningclub.org.uk