Mablethorpe runner Janine Stones wins Tealby Trail prize

The annual Colin Moody Memorial five-mile road race, hosted by Cleethorpes Athletic Club, took place last Wednesday evening.

This year’s event attracted 80 participants from a wide age range; the youngest competitor being 17 and the eldest 75, and is a favourite race for Mablethorpe Running Club members Sharon Margarson and Elaine Wilson.

They were both delighted to cross the finish line with personal bests after many attempts at the race.

Sharon finished 51st in 42min 16secs, while Elaine crossed the line 57th in 43.13.

The race was won by Gary Thomas (Wolds Vets) in 27.43, and first lady back was Natalie Burns (Lincoln Wellington AC) in 29.26 for fifth overall.

* Wolds Veteran Runners Club have hosted the Tealby Trail Run for many years.

The challenging event, situated on the edge of the Lincolnshire Wolds, raises funds for the club’s designated charity, the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

The nine-mile route has beautiful scenery, but very demanding hills which, combined with the heat, tested runners to their limit.

These factors did little to deter Mablethorpe RC veteran runner Janine Stones who was first lady home, and 10th overall, in 1hr 17min 35secs.

Nick Martin (Caistor RC) made light work of the challenging terrain to win in a time of 1.03.52.