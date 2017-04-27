Mablethorpe runner lands top three prize at Boston Marathon (UK)

A trio from Mablethorpe Running Club joined hundreds of runners at the UK’s version of the Boston Marathon.

The event is arranged to coincide with the world-famous event over in the United States, and although there weren’t the thousands of competitors in Lincolnshire, there were a pleasing 407 finishers in the full marathon and 312 finishers in the half.

Veteran marathon runner Paula Downing gave a sterling performance in her 79th marathon to claim a personal best of 3hr 12min 22secs and third female (40th overall).

Mike Nelhams marked his marathon return after a 12-year absence, running for the Alzheimer’s Research UK charity.

Mike and clubmate Roger Blake ran the entire course together, supporting each other all the way to the finish.

Roger was very pleased with his time of 3.42.37 and Mike was equally happy to finish one second back for 151st and 152nd respectively.

The race was won by Adam Holland (Notfast AC) who flew around the course in 2hr 29min 35secs, while first female was Myra Jones (Valley Striders AC) in 3.02.07 (18th overall).