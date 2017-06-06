Mablethorpe runner wins national ultra matrathon gold

Mablethorpe Running Club member Paula Downing continued on her mission to complete 100 marathons with two more on consecutive weekends.

She was one of only 24 to complete the 50k event at the Meridian Ultra Marathon 50k/100k National Championships in East Yorkshire.

The race was open to runners who could meet the time limits and experience requirements.

Paula received a gold medal as first female, and sixth overall, in 4hr 08min 19secs.

The following weekend she travelled all the way down to Devon for marathon number 82, the Women Can Marathon.

Starting and finishing in the village of Tipton St John, the 26.2-mile course took in the Otter and Sid Valleys and a section of the Jurassic Coast World Heritage Site.

Paula had yet another fantastic result, finishing fourth of the 205 women to complete, in 4hr 03min 20secs.

* Selina Elson travelled down the coast to represent Mablethorpe RC in the Skegness Triathlon, the first race in the Lincs Tri Series.

They began by swimming 16 lengths of 25m pool before a two-lap 18km bike ride between Richmond Holiday Park and Gibraltar Point Nature Reserve before finishing with a 5km trail run to Skegness Eco Coastal Centre.

In her first triathlon of 2017, Selina was 105th of 139 finishers in a total time, including transitions, of 1hr 27min 30secs (splits - swim 10min 17secs; bike 42.49; run 32.29).

* Mablethorpe RC husband and wife Andrew and Selina Elson, along with Debbie Kew, was among 8,244 runners from all over the world to complete the Liverpool Rock ‘N’ Roll Half-Marathon.

Andrew was pleased with his time of 2hr 09min 36secs, while Debbie and Selina ran the course together, clocking 2.39.43 and 2.39.45 respectively.