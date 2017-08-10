Mablethorpe runners break new ground

Have your say

Mablethorpe Running Club pair Sharon Margarson and Elaine Wilson took on their greatest challenge when they completed the Grim Reaper Ultra Marathon.

They have completed hundreds of race miles over varying distances from 5km to 10-mile road races, off-road half marathons and the London Marathon, but an overnight 40-mile ultra marathon marked new territory.

After 40 miles of running, Sharon and Elaine finished only 10 seconds apart among the 98 runners who chose the 40-mile route.

Sharon completed the four laps of the 10-mile circuit through Grimsthorpe estate, near Bourne, was 45th in a time of 9hr 21min 55secs for 45th place, with Elaine crossing the line 47th in 9.22.05.

Louth Athletics Club member Lisa Harkness also took part and finished 49th in a time of 9.24.52.

A total of 15 runners successfully completed the 70-mile route and 25 finished the huge feat of 100 miles non-stop.