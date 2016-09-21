Mablethorpe Running Club: Bailey impresses on running return

A Mablethorpe Running Club trio headed to the picturesque surroundings of Sherwood Forest to compete in the Active Sherwood Pines 10k Trail Race at Old Clipstone.

Despite the attractive scenery, it was a tough multi-terrain course which challenged the 487 finishers.

Carl (left) and Sean at the Sherwood Pines 10k EMN-160915-145015002

Lisa and Carl Musson joined them along with Sean Bailey who turned in a particularly impressive performance after only recently joining the club on their Couch 2 5k programme, coached by Carl.

Results: Sean finished 78th in 49min 50secs, followed by Carl (54.07) in 150th, while Lisa clocked 1hr 12min 11secs for 412th place.

Debbie Jinks and Andrea Mettam were pleased to record 5k personal best times at the Orderwise Saxilby 5k.

The race was staged on a flat, traffic-free out and back course and attracted 121 finishers, aged 11 and upwards with bespoke medals for all finishers.

Debbie was 50th in 23min 43secs, and Andrea crossed the line 66th in 27.57.

Mablethorpe RC meet at Mablethorpe Athletics Club on Sherwood Fields every Monday and Thursday evening at 6.30pm. Everyone, welcome whatever their age or ability.