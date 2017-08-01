Mablethorpe Running Club chairman completes Apline epic

For the sixth year in a row, Mablethorpe Running Club’s Sharon Margarson and Elaine Wilson returned to the popular Scunthorpe 10k.

They were again joined by Vivienne Martin, an independent runner from Sutton-on-Sea, at the evening summer road race which started and finished at Brumby Wood and attracted 259 finishers.

Mablethorpe RC chairman Wayne Kew ready for his Alpine epic EMN-170731-094639002

The trio finished within seconds of one another, Sharon crossing the line 137th in 56min 27secs from Elaine (140th – 56min 46secs) and Viv (143rd – 56min 55secs).

Tommy Horton (Hallam Harriers) won in 32.02.

* Mablethorpe RC club chairman Wayne Kew also has a passion for cycling and as well as spectating at the Tour de France took part in the L’Étape Du Tour.

He completed in the 178km TDF stage which included more than 3,500m (12,000ft) of climbing over the French Alps in temperatures touching 27 degrees.

Pretty Muddy 5k finishers, from left, Phoenix, Lily, Willow EMN-170731-094617002

Joining 16,000 riders, Wayne completed the Briançon to Izoard stage in 8hr 49min 23secs.

* Mablethorpe Running Club members took on the Pretty Muddy Lincoln 5k, a Race For Life charitable event for women of all abilities to walk, jog or run with all funds to Cancer Research UK.

The circular route around the Lincolnshire Showground followed part of the racecourse track and included lots of wet and muddy obstacles.

Loey Hewson, with mother and daughter Jane and Lana Dales successfully completed the challenge in wave one, as did Willow Van Landeghem, accompanied by her sister Phoenix and their friend Lily Belsher in wave two.

From left, Lana, Loey, Jane at the Cancer Research UK fundraiser EMN-170731-094650002

* The club meets at Mablethorpe Athletic Club on Sherwood Fields at 6.30pm every Monday.

They also now meet on Wednesdays at 6.30pm outside The George in Alford for social runs, and on Thursdays the club meets at 6.30pm at Well Vale, near Alford, for the chance to take on some hills.

Anyone interested is welcome to go along.

* Visit www.mablethorperunningclub.org.uk for more details.