Mablethorpe Running Club chalk up PBs at Woodhall Spa 10k

A seven-strong group of Mablethorpe runners were among the 1018 finishers who defied searign heat to complete the ever-popular Woodhall Spa 10k Road Race.

The race has established itself as one of the premier runs in the region with athletes coming from across the Midlands and beyond.

The Mablethorpe RC contingent at the Woodhall Spa 10k Picture: John Rainsforth EMN-170614-173812002

Debbie Jinks clocked a peronal best of 49min 09secs to be first Mablethorpe Running Club member home in 276th, followed by Guy Willey (52.02) in 388th.

Andrea Mettam and Carl Musson crossed the line together, 601st and 602nd respectively in a time of 59.27, to be gfollowed home by a trio of clubmates with new PBs.

Cara Dixon was 793rd in 1hr 05min 25secs, Louise Willey was three places and four seconds back, and Loey Hewson clocked 1.06.15.

Lisa Musson completed the fun run of about three miles.

* Bloodwise Bikeathons are some of the best charity bike rides in the UK and give people the chance to raise money to help beat blood cancer.

Selina Elson returned to her home town of Rugby, and completed a 26-mile route, including more than 1,000ft of ascent, with her sister Kerry Horsman-Gray in a fraction under 2hr 40min.