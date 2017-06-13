Mablethorpe Running Club: Croxby Crawl; Cleethorpes ParkRun

Mablethorpe Running Club duo Sharon Margarson and Elaine Wilson returned to the challenging Croxby Crawl for the second time this year.

They faced the same tough 4.4-mile course on the undulating Lincolnshire Wolds they completed earlier in May, but this time it was two laps and 8.8 miles.

There were 93 competitors at this summer’s evening event, and despite the difficult terrain, twice trodden, and the heat, the ladies completed the race, Sharon finishing 83rd in 1hr 26min 14secs, and Elaine 86th in 1.27.18.

The race was once again won by Nick Martin (Caistor Running Club) in a mere 49min 05secs, and the first female to finish was Rachel Portlock (Wolds Vets) in 1.07.43 (38th overall).

* Janine Stones completed her 25th ParkRun last weekend at Cleethorpes with her son Wesley.

Of the 197 finishers, Janine was first female of all the 81 ParkRun women who ran, clocking 20min 34secs for 15th overall.

Janine ran the first-ever Cleethorpes ParkRun at the country park three years ago in 19.56 which still stands as the VW40 category record.

Wesley made his debut at Cleethorpes, finishing seventh in 19min 37secs, almost a minute faster than his previous Sewerby ParkRun.

* The club meets at Mablethorpe Athletic Club on Sherwood Fields at 6.30pm on Mondays, and for social runs on Wednesdays at 6.30pm outside The George in Alford.

They also meet at 6.30pm on Thursdays at Well Vale, near Alford, for some hill running.

Everyone welcome.