Mablethorpe Running Club: Debutant shines at Lincoln Half

Mablethorpe Running Club newcomer Katy Marris made a fine debut at the inaugural Lincoln Half-Marathon.

Of the 1,500 finishers at the Lincolnshire Showground, Katy came 585th in 1hr 48min 48secs.

Paula Downing finished second in Cambridgeshire EMN-161010-112743002

Matt Bowser was overall winner in 1.08.10, while the first woman to cross the line was Abbie Donnelly (Lincoln Wellington AC) in 1.24.15 for 24th overall.

* Paula Downing has been running marathons for several years, but lately has run one almost every weekend.

She recently travelled to Ely, in Cambridgeshire, for the Monster Marathon which started outside the city’s historic Cathedral and followed an out-and-back course with a few obstacles along the way including steps, stiles and cattle grids.

Paula thrives on such a challenge and took the course in her stride to come second overall of the 116 finishers in 3hr 25min, just four minutes behind the winner Matt Holmes (Ely Runners).

* Guy Willey took part in his employer’s Claas Charity Cycle Ride which this year supported the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

The ride skirted the edges of Littly Wood and Glimpsey Wood, through the villages of Stredishall, Brockley Green, Keddington and Great Wratting among many others.

The ride involved ascent of around 2,400ft, Guy, along with many of his colleagues, managed 51 miles in around 4hr 08min.