Mablethorpe Running Club: Duo complete Christmas marathon challenge

Mablethorpe Running Club duo Paula Downing and Roger Blake returned for the second running of the Newark Showground Christmas Challenge last weekend.

The event was held on Saturday and Sunday, and each participant could choose whether to do one day or both and complete as many of the 3.28-mile laps as they wished in a six-hour time limit.

Carl and Lisa get into the spirit of things at the Skegness Santa Fun Run EMN-161219-120158002

Most went for four laps for a half-marathon or eight laps for the marathon.

Paula and Roger both took part on the Sunday with 60 other runners, and of the 34 who completed the equivalent of a full marathon of 26.24 miles, Jon Ward was quickest in 3hr 12min 46secs.

Paula seems to take a wrong turn on the course so had to complete a ninth lap to ensure she ran the full distance in her 74th marathon.

The extra lap took her distance to between 29 and 30 miles for which she was 16th in 4hr 13min 27secs.

Roger completed just the 26.24 miles, and was very happy with his 13th marathon time of 3hr 52min 35secs, finishing 14th overall.

* Mablethorpe RC husband and wife Carl and Lisa Musson joined a field of 300 to take part in the Skegness Santa Fun Run.

Around 300 suited Santas completed the course of approximately 5km which set off from the lifeboat station and paraded around the Foreshore.

The annual community event, organised by the Rotary Club of Skegness, raised around £3,000 for local charities.

Carl and Lisa Musson have taken part in this event for many years, and once again, thoroughly enjoyed it.

* As part of their training, Mablethorpe RC juniors took part in a friendly one-mile time trial.

Nearly all achieved big personal best times, with outstanding efforts all round.

Times: Ella Hawse 6min 05secs (PB), Zak Rowan 6.40 (PB), Keira Mager 6.43 (PB), Woody Dales 7.12 (PB), Hope Midgley 7.27, Phoebe Willey 7.45, Colby Hawse 7.51 (PB), Rebecca Millward 7.58, Onyx Clancy 8.04, Lana Dales 8.27 (PB), Macy Clancy 8.35 (PB).