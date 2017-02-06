Mablethorpe Running Club: Ellie leds quartet home

The fourth and final match of The Lincolnshire Runner Cross Country League took place at the picturesque Hubbards Hills, to the west of Louth.

The grassed area was wet after rain, and combined with the hilly terrain, it made for typical cross country conditions.

Paula Downing is bidding to join the 100-marathon club EMN-170116-172650002

Among around 200 runners who competed, there was a great turnout of 11 from Mablethorpe Running Club, both juniors, including debutants, and seniors.

A quartet of Mablethorpe RC runners competed in the under 13s girls’ race and were headed by Ellie Rainbow who clocked 12min 22secs.

She was followed home by clubmates Onyx Clancy (15.01), Lana Dales (15.30) and Willow Van Landeghem (16.12).

In the under 15 girls’ race, Ella Hawse clocked 9min 50secs, and was followed home just 20 seconds later by Keira Mager.

Alice Hockham posted a time of 29min 01secs in the under 17s race, and Janine Stones stopped the clock in 24mins dead in the Under 20s and senior/vets women race.

For the boys, Woody Dales clocked 9min 56secs in the under 11s category and Archie Rainbow recorded a time of 11min 40secs in the under 15s boys’ age group.

* A trio of Mablethorpe RC members took part in the gruelling Waterway 30, a 31-mile circular route along the banks of the River Trent and towpaths of the Chesterfield Canal.

The course, which started and finished at South Wheatley, near Retford, included challenging field edges and track, the Trent Valley Way and a few inclines.

Of the 156, Paula Downing completed her 76th marathon in 4hr 53min 47secs to gain another trophy as second female finisher (18th overall).

Wife and husband Tammy and Chris Rainbow ran the course together with Tammy completing her longest-ever race despite only recently recovering from a chest infection.

With Chris providing motivation along the way, Tammy was relieved to cross the line in 5hr 54min 56secs for 62nd place, with Chris following in three seconds later.