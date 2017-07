More than 20 Mablethorpe Running Club juniors and seniors took part in one of their favourite events of the calendar - Cancer Research UK Louth Run (Race) For Life

The fun run is open to women, men and children, with more than 2,000 walkers, runners and supporters lining the streets of the town for the event’s 12th year.

Some of the Mablethorpe Running Club members at the Louth Run For Life EMN-170707-095725002

Many thousands of pounds have been raised to support the work of the cancer charity.

Pictured are some of the Mablethorpe club runners on the day.