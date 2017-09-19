Mablethorpe Running Club juniors claim Wolds Dash wins

Mablethorpe Running Club have had a regular presence at the Wolds Dash Series and the dedication paid off for three of their younger members.

The popular off-road runs, hosted by Louth Athletics Club at the Hubbard’s Hills are in their 34th year and the overall series results produced some excellent reading for Mablethorpe.

Keira Mager finished as runner-up in the under 15s girls’ category, while Paige Midgely and Joseph Rice-Mundy won the junior ladies’ and men’s classes.

* Results of the East Coast Classic 3k Fun Run have been confirmed with 25 finishers crossing the line.

The winner was 13-year-old Jensen Windsor in 11min 34secs, just ahead of runner-up Ashwin Kumar (12) in 12.00 and third-placed Billy Waubank (13) in 12.13.

Colby Hawse (13) was the first to cross the line for Mablethorpe RC in 14.09, and 14-year-old Hope Midgely, also Mablethorpe RC, was first girl in 14.14.

Photographs and full report are available online at www.eastcoastclassic10k.co.uk