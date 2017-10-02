Mablethorpe Running Club member completes poignant half-marathon

Mablethorpe Running Club member Roger Blake joined a field of 197 for the Anna Verrico Isle of Axholme Half-Marathon.

The flat scenic route started in the village of Epworth along country roads to Owston Ferry, following the bank of the River Trent to West Butterwick before returning to Epworth for the finish.

The race is named in memory of Anna Verrico, who lost a courageous battle with triple-negative breast cancer in 2013 shortly after completing the fun run at the same event.

All proceeds went towards Team Verrico (www.teamverrico.org), established after Anna passed away, who support Cancer Research UK and support those whose lives are being affected by cancer.

Roger has been at the event every year since 2013 and was honoured to be one of an army of around 50 fundraising runners clad in Team Verrico colours. His family and friends helped him raise £360 for Team Verrico.

On a hot and sunny September morning, Roger was happy to finish 59th of the 197 runners in 1hr 51min 24secs.