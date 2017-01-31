Mablethorpe Running Club pair complete epic Danelaw challenge

Ultra runners Leon Hockham and Chris Rainbow completed an epic trail run along the Danelaw Way.

The Mablethorpe Running Club pair set out alone to take on the endurance running challenge along the 61 miles of footpath linking the two burghs of the ancient Viking Danelaw, Lincoln and Stamford.

Mablethorpe RC runners and supporters at the Cleethorpes ParkRun EMN-170130-094436002

The route passes through peaceful Lincolnshire countryside, including many ploughed fields, via Ancaster and Corby Glen, then straying briefly into Rutland for a section.

The walk was designed as five stages of between 9 and 14 miles and there are minor variants, with the total distance ranging from 56.5 to 61.5 miles, ending in Stamford, an alternative to the Viking Way which passes through Lincoln and ends in Oakham.

Leon and Chris took around 16 hours to complete the route.

* On Saturday, three Mablethorpe RC members joined a field of 188 who finished the latest Cleethorpes ParkRun.

Keira Mager made her debut, finishing an impressive 34th in a time of 22min 26secs, while Ella Hawse, another first-timer, finished a few places ahead in 30th in a club record or her age group of 21.53.

Janine Stones, a regular at the Cleethorpes event, finished 18th, and third lady, in 21.05.

* For more information about ParkRun, visit www.parkrun.org.uk

* The club meets at Mablethorpe Athletic Club on Sherwood Fields at 6.30pm every Monday and Thursday. Anyone interested in running is very welcome to go along and run.

For more information visit www.mablethorperunningclub.org.uk