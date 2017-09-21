Mablethorpe Running Club: Paula breaks course record in 88th marathon

Mablethorpe Running Club’s Paula Downing was on top form as she completed her 88th marathon in East Anglia.

Paula set a ladies’ course record at the Thetford Iceni Marathon, finishing sixth overall of the 59 finishers in a time of 3hr 58min 34secs.

The marathon followed an out and back route from Thetford to Euston using one of the oldest Roman roads in Britain, the Icknield Way, crossing over two counties – Suffolk and Norfolk – in one day.

Ben Letzer won in a time of 3.23.45.

* Mablethorpe RC’s Rob Hawse was among the 153 runners taking part in the Mansfield 5k.

He had a great run, finishing in fourth place with a new personal best time of 16min 39secs.

Kristian Watson (Sutton-in-Ashfield Harriers and AC) won in a time of 15.34.

* The club meets at Mablethorpe Athletic Club on Sherwood Fields at 6.30pm every Monday, and outside the George, in Alford, for social runs on Wednesdays from 6.30pm.

Anyone with the slightest interest in running is welcome to go along.

To find out more about the club, visit their website at www.mablethorperunningclub.org.uk