Mablethorpe Running Club: Paula closing in on century of marathons

Paul Downing is closing in on a coveted century after hitting the marathon trail in Hertfordshire.

The Mablethorpe Running Club member completed her 90th marathon at the Stort 30, and out and back 30-mile route along the River Stort Navigation Channel.

The route, which began at Bishop’s Stortford, was mostly grassy trail and graded footpath with only the first and last half-mile on Tarmac.

This race also incorporated the UK Trail Running Championship so attracted some top-class runners.

Of the 247 who successfully completed the gruelling course, Paula was in the top 10 per cent, finishing 22nd in only 4hr 06min 19secs for first place in the female vet 50 category.

Jack Oates (unaffiliated) won in 3.01.16, and first female finisher was Alice Hector (Evo Tri Club) in 3.32.15, or seventh overall.

* The club meets at Mablethorpe Athletic Club, on Sherwood Fields, at 6.30pm every Monday.

They also meet on Wednesdays at 6.30pm outside The George, in Alford, for social runs.

Anyone interested in running is welcome to go along.

Visit www.mablethorperunningclub.org.uk for more details.