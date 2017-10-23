Mablethorpe Running Club: Paula first lady at Spire and Steeples

Experienced marathon runner Paula Downing took part in the Spires and Steeples trail from Lincoln Cathedral to St Denys’ Church, Sleaford.

Much of the tough multi-terrain course was off-road and undulating along mainly public footpaths and bridleways passing through and around many villages between Lincoln and Sleaford.

Diane Holmes ran for charity at the Leicester Half Marathon EMN-171023-170453002

Of the 500 runners and walkers, Paula was first lady back and pleased to complete her 89th marathon in 3hr 43min 18secs.

* Good friends and training partners Sharon Margarson and Elaine Wilson once again teamed up to run their seventh marathon together at Hull.

From the city centre the route took in some of the city and surrounding sights such as East Park, Queen Victoria Square, KC Stadium, Humber Bridge, the docks and the marina before the finish at the Wilberforce Monument.

Sharon and Elaine crossed the finish line in 4hr 45min 49secs and 4.45.50 respectively among the 855 finishers.

* Diane Holmes marked her return to racing at the Leicester Half Marathon after almost a year away.

Diane was running for Keeping Abreast Leicester and raised around £150 for charity.

The Mablethorpe Running Club member crossed the finish line in 3hr 05min 22secs and helped a fellow runner to gain a personal best.