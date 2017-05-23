Mablethorpe Running Club: PBs galore at North Lincs Half-Marathon and Eye 10K

Mablethorpe Running Club members showed good form as a small contingent lined up in the North Lincolnshire (Scunthorpe) Half Marathon. With a slight change to the course, this year’s start and finish was at Quibell Park with runners tackling a very flat course on mainly closed roads alongside much of the Trent River Bank through Messingham, East Butterwick, Burringham, Althorpe and Gunness.

Temperatures in the high teens added to the challenge, but 1,583 completed the popular race.

Andrea Mettam (left) and Debbie Jinks clocked 10k personal bests at Eye EMN-170522-111104002

Paula Downing was first vet 50 female with a half-marathon personal best of 1hr 28min 55secs for 126th overall, while Roger Blake clocked his best half-marathon time of the year with 1.37.39 for 292nd.

Debbie Jinks ran a course best of 1.50.29 (676th), to knock seven minutes off last year’s time, while Andrea Mettam ran a half-marathon PB of 2.03.41 (1,041st).

Unaffiliated Mablethorpe runner Vivienne Martin, from SoS, ran 2.08.06 for 1,151st, while Mohammed Ahmed won in just 1.07.31.

* Despite temperatures exceeding 20 degrees, 507 runners completed the Eye 10k Road Race, including Mablethorpe RC pair Andrea Mettam and Debbie Jinks.

Given the heat both ladies were quite rightly delighted with PBs, Debbie clocking 50min 15secs for 190th, and Andrea 58.41 (338th).