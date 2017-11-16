Mablethorpe Running Club: Stones earns back-to-back podium finishes in Lincs League

Mablethorpe Running Club joined hundreds of runners for the opening rounds of the Lincolnshire Runner Cross Country League.

The first of the events took place at West Common, in Lincoln, a 100-hectare site within Witham Valley Country Park.

A total field of 306 runners turned out from 26 clubs, including Jenson Windsor and Janine Stones from Mablethorpe RC.

Jenson had an excellent debut at the winter cross country in the under 15 boys’ race, covering the 4.65km distance in 18min 05secs.

And Janine crossed the line third in the senior/veteran women’s race, running 6km in 26min 17secs.

Castledyke Equestrian Centre hosted round two deep in the rural Lincolnshire countryside at Gipsey Bridge, near Boston.

There were 253 competitors from 22 clubs including five Mablethorpe RC ladies who competed in the senior/vets women’s category, a race held over a 5.8km course.

Janine matched her result from round one with another third place, clocking 26min 59secs.

Debbie Jinks was next Mablethorpe runner across the line in 23rd (31min 56secs), followed by Diane Holmes (52min 27secs) in 58th who shared the same time with clubmates Helen Rice-Mundy (59th) and Cara Dixon (60th).