Mablethorpe Running Club tackles the Ogre of October

An eight-strong contingent represented Mablethorpe Running Club at the Ogre of October extreme off-road event.

Part of the Lunacy Runs series of events, the Ogre of October was held just outside Hatcliffe in the heart of the Lincolnshire Wolds.

Ellie Norman and Zoe Parkes at the Ogre of October EMN-170611-160823002

Runners faced 10k of natural obstacles scattered among the hills and woodland, wading waist-deep through water, swinging on ropes and tackling assorted climbs.

A total of 315 ‘Lunatics’ completed the course, including eight from Mablethorpe RC, led in by Julie Martin who was 65th in 1hr 20min 40secs.

Other times: 92 Roger Blake 1.27.00, 173 Zoe Parkes 1.46.30, 174 Ellie Norman 1.46.30, 177 Andrea Mettam 1.48.30, 178 Debbie Jinks 1.48.30,

237 Cara Dixon 2.07.40, 238 Kendra Dixon 2.07.40.

Roger Blake, pictured with Julie Martin at the Ogre, also competed in the Worlksop Half EMN-170611-160845002

The winner was William Davies in a time of 59min 48secs.

* The Worksop Hallowe’en Half-Marathon is held annually on the nearest Sunday to Hallowe’en.

The course includes almost 700 feet of inclines with speedy descents, and at the halfway point follows a loop of the tree-lined leafy paths of Clumber Park before returning to the roads back into Worksop.

An amazing turnout of 2,500 runners pounded the streets including Mablethorpe RC’s Roger Blake who returned for his seventh year.

Although far from his best performance there, Roger was quite content to finish 556th in 1hr 42min 05secs.

The winner was Harvey Speed (Coventry Godiva Harriers) in a phenomenal time of 1.13.00.