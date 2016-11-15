Mablethorpe Running Club: Trio compete in Poppy Run

Mablethorpe Running Club trio Nigel Booth, Debbie Jinks and Andrea Mettam headed south once again to compete in the Boston Poppy Run on Remembrance Sunday.

Boston and District Athletics Club’s annual five-mile race has been running since 2003 and has raised thousands of pounds for The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

The Mablethorpe RC members have been regulars at this event for several years and were joined by Sutton-on-Sea runner Vivienne (Viv) Martin who has also taken part many times before.

Nigel was first back for Mablethorpe, finishing 23rd in a time of 39min 04secs, while Debbie was next back in 39th position in 42.30.

Andrea crossed the lien 53rd in a personal best time of 46.29, and hot on her heels was Viv who was just one second and a place behind.

The race was again won by Iain Bailey (Sleaford Town Runners) in 28.55 and first female finisher was Emily Foran (Sleaford Striders AC), who was third overall in 32.49.

* The Lincolnshire Runner Winter Cross Country season has begun with hundreds of runners from across Lincolnshire and the Humber regions taking on some very challenging courses.

The Rainbow family have always been keen off the beaten track runners and headed to opening rounds at Bourne Woods and Belton House.

There were 279 runners from 23 clubs at Bourne Woods, an ancient woodland, and for Mablethorpe RC, Ellie Rainbow made a fantastic return to the cross country scene.

She improved on last year’s time in the under 13s girls’ race by more than a minute, clocking 15.28 over the 3,000m course to finish ninth.

League 2 - Belton House

The second round took place on Sunday in the grounds of Belton House, a Grade I listed country house near Grantham where 276 runners encountered a large number of stag and deer also running freely.

Ellie ran 3,300m in 14min 21secs for fifth place, while her brother Archie Rainbow was 3rd in the under 15s boys’ race, covering the 4,600m distance in 17min 48secs.

Tammy Rainbow ran the 6,600m senior/veteran women’s course in 30min 13secs to finish 16th.

* Paula Downing completed her 72nd marathon in Norfolk along the newly-extended English Coastal Path from Happisburgh to Great Yarmouth.

This 26.2 mile course featured 46 metres of incline over chalk paths, sand dunes, banks and long grass.

Relishing the challenge, the Mablethorpe RC runner was again first female among the 122 finishers, and 11th overall, in a fantastic finish time of 3hr 46min 33secs.