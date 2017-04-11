Mablethorpe Running Club trio join small field at Friskney Half

A Mablethorpe RC trio joined a small field of just 34 finishers at the 19th Friskney Half Marathon, hosted by Boston and District AC.

Running on the quiet, but open, country roads of the Lincolnshire flatlands, on the hottest day of the year, the only relief was an occasional strong breeze.

Turnout was much lower than usual, but Roger Blake was first back for Mablethorpe, finishing 12th in 1hr 41min 50secs.

Debbie Jinks ran a course personal best and was first female vet 45 and 26th overall in 1.56.03.

Vivienne Martin, an enthusiastic and dedicated independent runner, was first female vet 55, finishing 30th in 2hr 07min 07secs, and Andrea Mettam also ran a course PB, finishing 32nd in a time of 2.15.41.