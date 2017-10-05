Mablethorpe Running Club trio tackle Lincolnshire Wolds Tough 10

A trio of Mablethorpe Running Club ladies took on the sapping challenge of the Lincolnshire Wolds Tough 10 for the first time

Hosted by Caistor Running Club, the event dates back to 1983 and has been growing from strength to strength ever since.

Lisa Musson, Janine Stones, Andrea Mettam and Louise Willey at the LincsBOx 10k EMN-170410-173728002

The undulating 10km course started and finished in Swallow, near Caistor, taking in the brutal hills of the Wolds.

Of the 183 successful finishers, Paula Downing was 40th in a fabulous time of 1hr 10min 42secs, while Andrea Mettam and Debbie Jinks ran together and crossed the line 151st and 152nd in exactly 1hr 35min.

The race was again won by Nick Martin (Caistor RC) who ran the course in an astonishing time of 54min 13secs.

* Andrea also took part in the Belchford and Oxcombe bike/walk/run with clubmates Lisa Musson, Andrea Mettam, Louise Willey and Janine Stones.

Phoebe Willey after the Lincoln Kids Triathlon EMN-170410-173738002

The non-commercial event, supported by the Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service, works to protect and enhance the Wolds as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Around 150 cyclists, ramblers, dog walkers, joggers and runners took on the scenic course, undeterred by the hills, deep mud and huge puddles.

Janine was the first lady back for Mablethorpe RC.

* Phoebe Willey was among the 361 finishers at the Lincoln Kids Triathlon, held at the city’s Yarborough Leisure Centre.

Competing in the 15-16 age category, Phoebe completed a 400m swim, 8,000m bike and a 3,000m run to finish.

She completed the swim in 10min 50secs, the ride in 20min 26secs and ran a time of 16min 14secs for a fabulous finish time of 49min 02secs, including transition.