Mablethorpe Running Club veterans earn prize double at Gainsborough

Mablethorpe Running Club veterans Paula Downing and Kev Harrison were among the prizes at the Gainsborough and Morton Striders 10k.

The flat road course makes the event one of the most popular 10ks in the country, and its sixth annual edition attracted a record number of racers.

A total of 763 finishers tackled the headwind along closed countryside roads from Morton, including Paula and Kev who were second in the vet 50 ladies and vet 60 men’s categories.

Paula ran 41min 33secs for 76th overall, and Kev clocked 42.12 for 89th place.

* Mike Nelhams returned to his former hometown to run the Stowmarket Half-Marathon, organised by his former running club.

Starting on the outskirts of the town, runners followed a flat course along closed roads through three villages before heading back to the finish.

Mike’s first half-marathon in a Mablethorpe vest earned him a pleasing time of 1hr 42min 49secs for 101st overall of the 402 finishers.

* Paula Downing travelled to the small market town of Sandy, in Bedfordshire, for their annual 10-mile road race.

The route followed closed roads out of the Sandy Sports Centre, through two villages and touching the edge of Potton before returning a slightly different way to the finish.

Of the 419 finishers, Paula averaged an impressive 6min 49secs mile pace to finish 49th in 1hr 07min 51secs, earning another trophy for first place in her age category. She was also sixth lady home and 49th overall.

* The club meets at Mablethorpe Athletics Club on Sherwood Fields at 6.30pm every Monday and Thursday. Anyone, regardless of age or ability, is welcome.

The club is now also hosting a social run from The George, in Alford, every Wednesday evening from 6.30pm. All abilities welcome to get fit for free.

For more information, visit the club website at www.mablethorperunningclub.org.uk