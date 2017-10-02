New pacesetters in Louth Snooker League

There were new joint leaders in the Louth and District Snooker League after the third round of matches last week.

Dales Poultry and Game, and Warren’s Team, now lead the way after previous leaders NT Shaw Citroen were beaten by Warren’s 9-3, with Craig Machin, Donald Green and Ian Winn winning for the visitors.

Dales Poultry and Game edged past Harness and Cooper Joiners 7-5 after Dave Coppin, Kev Fenwick, and Phil Marshall won for the hosts.

Pat O’Reilly and Andy Dunn claimed wins to make the scoreline more respectable.

Sibjon Builders and Top Lads are tied for third after they both won 8-4.

Top Lads defeated Kitchen Solutions, with Ryan Howsam and Henry McSpadden both on form for the visitors, while Sibjon beat PH Mountain Cardboard Services.

Dave Johnson, Stewart Tett and Stan Larter all won for the builders before John Mountain pulled back two consolation frames.

In the other games, Louth Building Supplies moved off bottom with a 10-2 win against Louth Travel Centre.

Pete Beeton, Tony Byrne, Ray Fawcett, Kyle Johnson and Bobby McSpadden triumphed for the hosts, while Terry Robinson took two consolation frame for the visitors.

J Melton Painters won 7-5 against Cons Boys, with Colin Stirton, Tom Evison and Wes Burton all winning, but Steve Swallow and Lee Rankin got frames back for the hosts,

* In the Louth Billiards League, Naulls and Dales continue to set the pace after they beat ABC Riding Wear 2-1.

But it wasn’t all plain sailing as Terry Espin put the visitors in front, only for Mark Storey and Phil Marshall to clinch victory for the hosts.

MA Stephensons Autos and Marris Carpets are tied for second despite a 2-1 defeat for MA Stephensons at home to Moran Travel.

Lee Cook put the hosts in front only for Luke Howard and Ray Charlton to clinch victory for the visitors.

Marris Carpets won 3-0 against Top Lads, with Pete Beeton, Brian Copeland and Mark Parrinder all winning for the hosts.