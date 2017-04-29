North Somercotes cue stars celebrate season of success

North Somercotes Snooker and Billiards Club held its annual presentation evening at the Axe and Cleaver.

The evening, which was run by club chairman Brian Donner, saw 26 trophies presented by special guest Eddie Dowlman, former club secretary.

Among the prize-winners were overall snooker champion Tim Jacklin and handicap snooker champion Mike Hammond.

Darren Merry was billiards champion, while Mike Hammond and John Glover secured the doubles title, and Babs Pickard was ladies’ winner.

The club has had another successful year and attracted new members.

Anyone interested in joining should call Brian Donner on (01507) 358629.