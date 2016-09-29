Pacesetters stay in touch

Louth Bowls Club’s winter leagues are still sorting themselves out but Alford and Humberstone have each added to their first-game victories by winning both their games in the Evening Triples League last week.

Alford beat Chalkers 11-7 and Fast Shippers 25-8 whilst Humberstone also beat Chalkers 19-12 and won 23-10 against Leglites.

Questors are the early leaders in Division Two after beating EBC 21-15 and scraping a 16-15 win over Stags thanks to three shots on the last end.

In the Wednesday and Thursday Morning League last season’s top two are again showing the way.

Waltham made it three wins out of three with a 24-8 win over Sturgeons whilst JCB have won both their opening games the latest being 12-10 against Castaways.

In Division Two Doves beat Saints 18-6 and Webbos won 17-10 against Scorpions, but Louth lost the chance to retain top spot when beaten 15-12 by Pips.

In the Mixed Fours, Smilers recorded an excellent 13-12 win over last winter’s champions Half A Mo, which allowed Barracudas to go top with their second victory, a 19-11 win over Tornados.

Reigning Ladies’ League champions Flyers were held to a 14-14 draw by Canaries and both teams are now a point behind Tyros who won 13-8 against Woodentops.

Even after just two games no-one has maximum points in the Friday Mixed Pairs and there are only two unbeaten duos.

One is Harry Putland and Brenda True, who eased to a 21-10 victory over Malcolm Pearce and Rachael Stanley.

The other is Tony Saunders and Irene Bailey who have drawn their only game to date.

There were simple wins for Barrie Robinson and Pat Willoughby (24-13 against John Welsh and Jackie Brothwell) and Horace Cope and Joan Stones who beat Alan Watson and Wendy Blyth 20-8.

This week sees the club begin their county league matches.

The Ladies are at home against Lincoln today whilst the Men’s Over 60s team goes to Lincoln tomorrow.

On Saturday the Men’s A team have a home fixture when Spalding will be the visitors.