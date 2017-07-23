Pete and Jev in Mallory action

No sooner had Team Founds 72 returned home from Snetterton than they were back on the road again heading for Mallory Park in Leicestershire to take part in the lates races in the Hyundai Heavy Industries British Sidecar Championship.

Free practice saw Pete Founds and Jev Walmsley finish the session with a best time of 53.655, placing them 11th place overall and third in their class just behind Pete’s brother Alan Founds and the Birchalls who were first in class and third overall with a time of 51.660.

After lunch, in the qualifying session, Founds and Walmsley secured second in class and 12th place overall with a great time of 53.088 at an average speed of 92.90mph, over half a second quicker than the morning session.

They continued their good form into the Sunday morning warm up before race one.

In the race itself Fouds and Walmsley had dropped back to 15th by the end of the first lap, just behind Alan Founds and Ben Hughes.

They suffered a setback on lap two when trying to avoid Founds and Hughes, who had gone into a spin on Garrards Corner, they ended up on the grass and did well to avoid the tyre wall and rejoin the race at the back of the field.

They came back well to make steady progress through the field to move up to third in class, 11th place overall.

For race two, Founds and Walmsley started from the sixth row but they didn’t make a good start, soon falling behind the Founds/Hughes combination.

But Pete battled his brother for position and on lap 14 he overtook his brother at the hairpin when Alan spun his Yamaha.

Founds and Walmsley crossed the finish line in a respectable 10th place, which was again third in class, securing a great double podium success.

The team are next in action at the British Formula 2 Championship at Ty Croes Circuit, Anglesey.