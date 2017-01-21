PGA professional Nikki takes helm at Louth Golf Club

PGA professional Nikki Chantry has become just the fourth female director of golf in the country after taking up the reins at Louth Golf Club.

Nikki has previous experience as a PGA professional elsewhere around the county at Skegness Golf Centre, North Shore Hotel and Golf Course, in Skegness, and De Vere Belton Woods, near Grantham.

She believes her latest challenge, as one of only four women to hold the position, will be her most prestigious role yet.

“I’m very proud to be the candidate of choice from the board of 15 members after a long selection process,” she said.

“My experience not only as a golf professional, but also as a sales manager should hold me in good stead for the position and I hope I will fit into the role very comfortably.”

All sections of the golf club have welcomed Nikki and wishes her luck in her role.

She is overseeing new membership and corporate packages which will be available soon at Louth GC.

* For more information about the club and its offers, call Nikki on (01507) 603681 or email louthgcdirector@gmail.com