Race for Louth league honours hots up

There were one or two notable results at the top of the leagues at Louth Indoor Bowls Club last week.

In the Australian Pairs, leading duo Derek and Sylvia Woodforth beat Andrew McMaster and David Wise 14-11 to open a four-point lead from Simon Reeson and Liz Draper who lost 17-14 to fourth-placed pair Horace Cope and Brenda True.

John Williams and Barbara Shufflebotham maintained third spot with a 17-8 win against Barry Fox and Robin Barrow.

* Canaries regained top spot in the Ladies’ League on shots difference thanks to their trio of Irene Bailey, Chris Hagan and Rachael Stanley who scored an impressive 25-7 victory over previous leaders Anglers.

Follies could have taken over first place in a tight battle at the top, but lost 13-9 to Jayees and trail the top two by a point.

Bottom team Woodentops won for the second week running as their team of Glenis Ellis, Rita Jackson & Maureen Rigby defeated Tyros 19-6.

* In the New Members League, runaway leaders Pure Silk lost 11-3 to an Avengers team of Joe and Margaret Gorham with Brian Todd.

The result moved the winners into second spot, replacing Mackies who lost 11-6 to Loose Ends.

* Rockset moved one point clear at the top of the Evening Fours after beating Wayouts 22-10.

They deposed Fast Shippers who weren’t in action and have two games in hand.

* Harry Putland and Brenda True moved four points clear in the Friday Mixed Pairs after a 19-14 win against Horace Cope and Joan Stones.

Second-placed Barrie Robinson and Pat Willoughby lost 24-11 to third-placed Colin and Carol Smith who also beat George Foster and Renee Kearney 22-9 to move within six points of the leaders with three games in hand.

In Division Two, Tony Willoughby and Sylvia Stainton returned to winning ways after their surprise first defeat last week.

They overcame a slow start to beat Jean Holdsworth and Mike Norton 24-15.

Graham Wood and Eileen Rayner stayed in touch with a 14-10 win over Robin Barrow and Janet Norman.