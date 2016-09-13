Red and Greens slip

Market Rasen and Louth RFC slipped to their first defeat of the season at home to Wellingborough on Saturday.

The Red and Greens opened their Midlands One east campaign seven days earlier with a 15-7 win over Lutterworth.

And a Meehal Grint penalty and Pete Southwell try gave them an 8-3 lead in the first half against Wellingborough.

The visitors fought back to lead 10-8 at half-time and despite Ben Chamberlin’s second-half try, the Northamptonshire side ran out 27-13 winners.

On Saturday, Rasen and Louth head south to play newly-promoted Melton Mowbray (3pm kick-off).