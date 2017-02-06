‘Revolutionary’ Mablethorpe Open Darts League set for May launch

A new darts league is to be launched in the spring which organisers believe is the first of its kind in the world.

Entries are being invited to join the Mablethorpe and District Open Darts League which will see men’s, ladies’ and mixed teams all play against each other.

The Monday night league, which has a provisional launch date of May 8, will feature matches of eight best-of-three-leg sets, played in two halves.

In another twist, each player can compete in both halves of the match, meaning teams can consist of between four and eight players.

Games involving mixed teams must have a minimum of three sets played by ladies.

Organiser Kev Tomlinson said: “Men’s, ladies’ and mixed teams will all play against each other in the same league, vying to win their own category.

“I am not aware of this type of league anywhere else in the darting world.

“Another innovation is to play the match in two halves, but any player may play in both halves.”

The deadline for entries is Friday, March 31, with all fees - £15 per team, £3 per player for a season and £3 match fee - to be paid out in prize money.

The highest finishing men’s, ladies and mixed team will each win £150, with each runner-up earning £100, and £75 for third-placed teams.

A £100 top prize is also up for grabs for the Alford Windows Mixed Pairs champions, with prizes for runners-up and semi-finalists, while there are prizes of £50 and £25 for winners and runners-up in the Bait Box Men’s 180 and Ladies’ 140-plus competitions.

Kev added: “No-one in the organising team takes a single payment because we are doing this for the love of our game and hopefully to provide some interesting alternatives to the usual darts match.”

* For more information, call (01507) 440021, 07768 902758 or 07540 456006, call in at The Remington Club, Mablethorpe, to pick up an information pack, or email tomoatdarts@gmail.com