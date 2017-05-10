Rosalind proves to be top Brit, at a Canter

Hallington’s Rosalind Canter, on only her second appearance at the world-famous Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials last weekend, put in an impressive performance to finish as the top Brit in fifth place.

Riding her huge striding horse, Allstar B, she finished close behind four of the best riders in the world, Andrew Nicholson (the eventual winner on Nereo), Rolex Grand Slam Winner, Michael Jung in second, and New Zealand heavyweights, Tim Price and Mark Todd (respectively, in third and fourth).

Lying in sixth place going in the final phase of showjumping, Ros put in a cool headed clear and moved up a place, after Germany’s Ingrid Klimke had a nightmare showjumping round.

This year’s Badminton result made up for a disappointing debut last year when Ros only completed the dressage phase after the horse was found to have a slight heart fibrillation.

“I couldn’t be any happier,” Ros said of her result. “Alby is really consistent and has been on cracking form this year and we’ve been gearing up for good result.

“It all came together on the day.”

Ros had secured her overnight position on the leaderboard following one of the fastest cross country clears on Saturday, finishing just outside the time.

Only two riders from the whole field finished inside the time round what was one of the toughest Badminton courses for many years, which only 60 per cent of competitors completed.

It was a cross country result that was to move her up from equal 20 th after dressage.

“We were prepared for a bit of a roller coaster, as it was such a tough course,” she added.

“He felt absolutely amazing going round the cross country.

“We are still relatively inexperienced at this level but he gained confidence all the time and was foot perfect. He just runs and jumps and is such a fantastic cross country horse.”